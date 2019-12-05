Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Aldridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Parker Aldridge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Parker Aldridge Obituary
Kevin Parker Aldridge

June 24, 1970 - Dec. 1, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Kevin Parker Aldridge, 49, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019.

Kevin was born June 24, 1970 in Fresno, CA to Larry & Frances (McKee) Aldridge. On April 29, 2000 Kevin married Stacey (Thornburg) Aldridge; she survives along with his parents, Larry Aldridge and Fran (Herman) Davis; daughter, Jessica Aldridge; stepsons, Justin & Joshua Williams; brother, Garrick (Ashley) Aldridge; an uncle, Charlie (Marianna) McKee; and a niece, nephew, and step-siblings.

Kevin worked for the Cook Nuclear Plant on the fire brigade and had also been a volunteer Firefighter. He was an avid Red Sox, Blackhawks, and Notre Dame fan, especially Notre Dame football. He loved attending as many games as he could. Kevin's life was dedicated to his family, especially his daughter Jessica. He cherished the memories from their many trips to Disney.

Visitation will be 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM Saturday, December 7, 2019 in St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Funeral Service to begin at 4:00 PM. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -