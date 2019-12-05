|
Kevin Parker Aldridge
June 24, 1970 - Dec. 1, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Kevin Parker Aldridge, 49, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019.
Kevin was born June 24, 1970 in Fresno, CA to Larry & Frances (McKee) Aldridge. On April 29, 2000 Kevin married Stacey (Thornburg) Aldridge; she survives along with his parents, Larry Aldridge and Fran (Herman) Davis; daughter, Jessica Aldridge; stepsons, Justin & Joshua Williams; brother, Garrick (Ashley) Aldridge; an uncle, Charlie (Marianna) McKee; and a niece, nephew, and step-siblings.
Kevin worked for the Cook Nuclear Plant on the fire brigade and had also been a volunteer Firefighter. He was an avid Red Sox, Blackhawks, and Notre Dame fan, especially Notre Dame football. He loved attending as many games as he could. Kevin's life was dedicated to his family, especially his daughter Jessica. He cherished the memories from their many trips to Disney.
Visitation will be 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM Saturday, December 7, 2019 in St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Funeral Service to begin at 4:00 PM. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
