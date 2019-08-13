|
|
Kevin Scott Peterson
Dec. 7, 1966 - August 10, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Kevin Scott Peterson, 52, of South Bend, passed away at 10:05 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 after a brief illness, surrounded by family.
He was born December 7, 1966 in South Bend to Gordon and Sandra (Arick) Peterson. Kevin was blessed to have a loving family who cared for him daily for fifty-two years.
Kevin enjoyed Logan Community Resources, Reins of Life, and riding with his dad in the John Deere combine during harvest. Kevin loved playing Yahtzee and rocking in his chair. He enjoyed talking to people and attending family gatherings. He survived thirty-three years after receiving his mother's donated kidney. Kevin was a member of North Liberty Church of Christ.
Surviving with his parents are his three siblings, Jeffery (Susan) Peterson of South Bend, Shawn (Sarah) Peterson of South Bend, and Shelley (Alan) Farrester of Lafayette. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews: Stephanie, Jessica, Daniel, Katelyn, and Colin Peterson. He is survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Kevin was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harold and Margaret Arick and paternal grandparents, Nelson (Hap) and Anna Peterson.
Our family wants to thank all the loving caregivers at Sprenger and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at North Liberty Church of Christ, 65225 State Road 23, North Liberty, Indiana 46554, and 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the church, with Pastor Tim Stewart officiating.
Burial will take place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, 23449 Edison Rd., South Bend, IN 46628.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to either North Liberty Church of Christ, 65225 State Road 23, North Liberty, Indiana 46554 or to Reins of Life, 55200 Quince Road, South Bend, Indiana 46619.
Palmer Funeral Home - North Liberty Chapel, 202 North Main Street, North Liberty, Indiana 46554 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be directed to the Peterson family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 13, 2019