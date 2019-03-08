Kiah Lynn Powell



March 3, 2019 - March 6, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Kiah Lynn Powell, 3 days old, of South Bend, passed away early Wednesday morning at 12:42AM, March 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



She was born at 12:03AM, March 3, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana, to Christopher L. and Kristi Lynn (Myers) Powell.



Surviving are her loving parents, Christopher L. and Kristi Lynn Powell of South Bend; her big brother, who was beyond excited to meet her, Colyn Lee Powell, at home; paternal grandmother, Carol L. Powell of South Bend; maternal grandparents, Steven and Annette Myers of Asheboro, North Carolina; maternal great-grandmother, Goldie Weldy of Bremen; two uncles, Jimmy (Mickey) Myers and Corey (Jennifer) Powell; and a step-uncle, Paul (Anna) Hardy. She is also survived by many loving extended family and close friends.



She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Marvin Weldy; paternal great-grandparents, Eugene (Ersaline) Davis; and paternal grandfather, Henry Lee Powell.



Visitation for Kiah will be on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, Indiana.



Funeral Services will immediately follow at 12:00 PM with Pastor Franklin Breckenridge officiating.



The family will like to extend a thank you to Center for Hospice in South Bend, for all the care and support they provided to Kiah and the family. Chris and Kristi would also like to extend a big thank you to everybody who helped with all the support and love that they provided throughout this journey. Kiah was deeply loved by so many and will truly be missed.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Center for Hospice, 111 Sunnybrook Court, South Bend, Indiana 46637.



Online condolences may be directed to the Powell family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.