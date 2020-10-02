Kim Gamble
April 25, 1956 - Sept. 25, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Kim N. Gamble, 64, of Mishawaka, IN passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital, Mishawaka.
Kim was born on April 25, 1956, in Southbend, IN, and graduated from Lasalle High School. Kim was employed as a supervisor for ABI Plastics in Elkhart, IN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orvill James and Bessie Mabel (Norris) Gamble; and siblings, James Gamble, Ron Gamble, Mary Ruth (Ken) Klingerman, and Mildred (Charles) Klingerman.
Kim married Mary Lehner on June 7, 2008.
Kim's greatest joys were the times he spent with his daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren; family vacations with his mom and siblings in Gulf Shores, Alabama; and Caribbean cruises with good friends, Dave and Karen Kelsey. Kim also enjoyed riding his Harley.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lehner Gamble of Mishawaka; daughters, Stephanie (Brad) Necker of Lombard, IL and Sara (Joe) Di Maggio of Aurora, IL; grandchildren, Austin and Tyler Necker, and Amelia, Jarette, and Colette DiMaggio; sisters-in-law, Nancy Gamble and Francis Gamble; brother-in-law, Larry Lehner; his English Setter, Emily, who was faithful in her promise to be his baby that never grew up; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members who will cherish their memories of Kim.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association
in Kim's name at lung.org
.
A celebration of Kim's life will be held on November 15, 2020, from 2 pm until 6 pm at the American Legion #303, 2503 E. Mishawaka Ave., South Bend (corner of 25th Street and Mishawaka Ave.). Please wear a mask and allow social distancing.
Kim's family would like to thank the heroes working at St. Joseph Hospital Mishawaka, especially the ICU nurses for all the care afforded to Kim and the entire family, the last six weeks. The family would also like to thank Dave and Mary Weber for their abundance of help and support.