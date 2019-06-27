Kimberly A. McGuire



March 31, 1959 - June 25, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Kimberly A. McGuire, 60, of Mishawaka, passed away on Tuesday, June 25 in the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center of Mishawaka. Kim was born in Corcoran, California on March 31, 1959 to Hubert J. and Verna Lou (Baldwin) Hopkins. Kim married the love of her life, John McGuire, on October 20, 1990 in South Bend. Kim enjoyed spending time at their lake house and traveling to tropical destinations. She also enjoyed spending time with her pets. She was a LPN and worked many years for American Senior Communities.



Kimberly is survived by her loving husband, John, along with their son, Ryan McGuire of Mishawaka. She is also survived by her mother, Verna Lou Hopkins, her sister, Lisa Hopkins and a brother, Brian Hopkins all of the bay area of California. She was preceded in death by her father, Hubert.



Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, June 29 from 1:00 until 4:00pm, in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka. A service celebrating Kimberly's life will be held at 4:00pm in the funeral chapel. Memorial contributions may be made in Kim's name to Pet Refuge, 4626 Brunette Dr., South Bend, IN, 46614. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary