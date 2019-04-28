Kimberly Ann Flora



Sept. 2, 1968 - April 27, 2019



CASSOPOLIS, MI - Kimberly Ann Flora, 50, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in her residence after a battle with ALS.



Kim was born on September 2, 1968 in South Bend as the daughter of the late Michael and Barbara (Busczkiewicz) Crane.



On December 3, 1992 in Las Vegas, Nevada she married Brad Flora.



Kim is survived by her husband of 26 years, Brad; their children, Josh Cole, Alexandra Strand, and Zachary Flora; her sister, Melissa (Tobin) Schisler; two brothers, Michael Crane Jr. and Stephen (Marie) Crane, eight grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Kim was a receptionist at The Dental Center in South Bend for 12 years before she retired. Kim's passion was raising her children. She loved caring for and listening to children. She used to say, “It's truly all about the children because they are pure and have real feelings.” Therefore, she was proud to raise two Marines and a daughter who also love all children. I am sure her first mission beyond will be to find and hold children and comfort them.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 30 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be in her name to The ALS Association, 1275 K Street NW Suite 250, Washington, DC 20005 or www.alsa.org.



To leave an online condolence visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary