Kimberly Kay (Pierce) Bennett
1965 - 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - A Memorial service will be held Saturday, September 26 at 10 a.m. at Clay Church (N. Campus) in South Bend. Social distancing and masks will be required. Her cremains were buried at Door Village Cemetery, LaPorte County. Kimberly Kay Bennett passed away at her home Wednesday, July 15, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was born July 19, 1965 in Wyandotte, MI to Larry and Linda Pierce. She attended LaSalle and Clay High Schools in South Bend and graduated in 1984. She studied Commercial Art at Ivy Tech and enjoyed working in various mediums all her life. On February 18, 1989, she married Richard Eugene Bennett. She is survived by her mother, stepfather, two brothers, three step-brothers, five nieces, and four nephews. Kim loved books and music and was a life-long learner. She was an animal advocate and cared for many unfortunate dogs, cats, and birds through the years. She will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite animal rescue in her name. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Clay Church (N. Campus)
