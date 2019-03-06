Home

Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Kimberly Kay Whitlock

Kimberly Kay Whitlock Obituary
Kimberly Kay Whitlock

Dec. 8, 1962 - Feb. 26, 2019

ATLANTA, GA - Kimberly K. Whitlock, 56, of Atlanta, GA, formerly of South Bend, IN, went home to be with the Lord on February 26, 2019.

Kimberly was born on December 8, 1962 to Isiah and Ruth Whitlock. Kimberly loved her family and enjoyed being around people and having fun. Kimberly was kind-hearted and loved helping people, being certified as a rehabilitation intake specialist.

Kimberly will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by five sisters, Velma Lloyd of South Bend, Ruth (Kenneth) Ward of Independence, MO, Beverly Taylor, Michelle (Bishop James) Stewart, and Deborah Riley; two brothers, Bobby Whitlock all of South Bend, IN and Isiah Whitlock, Jr., of New York, NY, and a host of aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Kimberly was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Donnie Ray Whitlock and Christopher Whitlock.

There will be a private service for Kimberly with a Memorial Service to follow at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage to send condolences to the Whitlock family at alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019
