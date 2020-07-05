Kimberly Rans
Sept. 12, 1959 - June 30, 2020
PLYMOUTH, IN - Kimberly K. Rans, 60, of Plymouth, Indiana passed away on June 30, 2020 at 4:30 a.m. in her home, with her loving husband at her side.
Kimberly, the daughter of Arnold and Gladys (Hertel) Hite, was born on September 12, 1959 in Plymouth, Indiana, and has been a lifelong resident of the area. She was a 1978 graduate of Plymouth High School. On April 23, 1983, Kimberly married the love of her life, Steve Rans. She worked at United Technologies, and also worked as a cafeteria aid at Plymouth Junior High School. During her free time, she enjoyed reading and posting on Facebook, flowers, taking pictures of various things, and cooking. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors who will miss Kimberly include her loving husband and daughters, Ashlee Rans of Plymouth and Amber Rans of Plymouth. There are 5 grandchildren who survive as well. Also surviving are her mother, Gladys of Plymouth and brothers, Terry Hite, Mike (Geraldine) Hite, and Larry Hite, all from Plymouth. Preceding Kimberly in death are her father and a granddaughter. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. - 2 p.m. at Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 West Madison Street, Plymouth, Indiana 46563. The Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m., also at Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home. Pastor Kristin Harp will be officiating. Burial will occur at New Oak Hill Cemetery in Plymouth, Indiana. Memorials may be made out to The American Cancer Association, 601 West Edison, Mishawaka, Indiana 46545.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of Kimberly's family in making arrangements. Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories at: www.deatonclemensvagilderfuneralhome.com
