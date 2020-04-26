|
|
Kirk J. Karaszewski
Jan. 6, 1969 - April 21, 2020
SOUTH BEND , IN - Kirk John Karaszewski, 51, of South Bend, IN, died Tuesday unexpectedly, in his residence of natural causes.
He was born January 6, 1969 in South Bend, IN to Terrence Karaszewski and Joyce Bokor.
He is survived by his father, Terry, and his sisters, Dawn (Elizabeth) Karaszewski and Kerri Karaszewski.
Also surviving is his Aunt Elaine and cousin Elena Karaszewski, and his Uncle Mack Smigelski. In addition he is also survived by his former wife, Christina Lawson Karaszewski and her two children, Isabella (Bella) and Sean.
Preceding him in death was his mother, Joyce Bokor, his paternal grandparents, John C. and Helen Karaszewski, and his maternal grandparents, Robert Bokor and Virginia Cobb.
Kirk graduated from LaSalle High School in 1987. He worked for United Conveyor for 23 years as a Fork Lift operator. He enjoyed playing golf and was an avid Notre Dame fan.
His immediate family shared a small viewing on April 24 at Kaniewski's Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.
Unfortunately Kirk had no life insurance. The family is respectfully asking for donations to help defray the costs of the funeral. Donations can be made through Kaniewski Funeral Home by sending a check to Kaniewski at 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN 46628 - Memo to Kirk Karaszewski Funeral, or by calling 574-277-4444 if donating by credit card. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude in advance for your thoughtful consideration.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020