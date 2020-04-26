Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Kirk Karaszewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kirk J. Karaszewski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kirk J. Karaszewski Obituary
Kirk J. Karaszewski

Jan. 6, 1969 - April 21, 2020

SOUTH BEND , IN - Kirk John Karaszewski, 51, of South Bend, IN, died Tuesday unexpectedly, in his residence of natural causes.

He was born January 6, 1969 in South Bend, IN to Terrence Karaszewski and Joyce Bokor.

He is survived by his father, Terry, and his sisters, Dawn (Elizabeth) Karaszewski and Kerri Karaszewski.

Also surviving is his Aunt Elaine and cousin Elena Karaszewski, and his Uncle Mack Smigelski. In addition he is also survived by his former wife, Christina Lawson Karaszewski and her two children, Isabella (Bella) and Sean.

Preceding him in death was his mother, Joyce Bokor, his paternal grandparents, John C. and Helen Karaszewski, and his maternal grandparents, Robert Bokor and Virginia Cobb.

Kirk graduated from LaSalle High School in 1987. He worked for United Conveyor for 23 years as a Fork Lift operator. He enjoyed playing golf and was an avid Notre Dame fan.

His immediate family shared a small viewing on April 24 at Kaniewski's Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.

Unfortunately Kirk had no life insurance. The family is respectfully asking for donations to help defray the costs of the funeral. Donations can be made through Kaniewski Funeral Home by sending a check to Kaniewski at 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN 46628 - Memo to Kirk Karaszewski Funeral, or by calling 574-277-4444 if donating by credit card. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude in advance for your thoughtful consideration.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kirk's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -