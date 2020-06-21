Kirt Edward Prchlik
May 1, 1963 - June 17, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Kirt Edward Prchlik, 57, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, five years to the day that he proposed marriage to the love and light of his life, his wife, Barbara (Pete) Pietraszewski. Kirt passed from pulmonary emboli leading to cardiac arrest.
Loved and adored by his mother, Mattie Prchlik of Granger, IN (formerly of Goshen, IN), Kirt now joins his proud father, Floyd Prchlik in eternal rest.
Kirt graduated from Concord High School in Elkhart, and attended Indiana University South Bend. He was the Manager of IT Systems and Security at Quality Dining, Inc. with 23 years of dedicated service. He is fondly remembered as a man of meaningful action more than words. Kirt's impeccable work ethic extended beyond his profession to his home, which he maintained with great love and care. He was the “King of his Castle,” always protecting it alongside his “Queen.”
He had many passions including cycling, Spanish guitar music, traveling only with his wife, a good game of euchre and, on occasion, an orange cream margarita. He achieved a Master's rank in Okinawa Kobayashi Shorin-Ryu karate as well as an Instructor's rank in Okinawa Kobudo.
Kirt is beloved by many family and close friends who cherished his calming presence and sincere gratitude for them. He was always appreciative of Barb's positive outlook which provided him a bright perspective on life's myriad insanities and jagaloons.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations in Kirt's name to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 2404 Western Ave., South Bend, IN 46619 or at www.feedindiana.org/donate.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM, Monday, June 22, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 226 N. Hill St., South Bend. St. Joseph Funeral Home is assisting the family. A private burial will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
May 1, 1963 - June 17, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Kirt Edward Prchlik, 57, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, five years to the day that he proposed marriage to the love and light of his life, his wife, Barbara (Pete) Pietraszewski. Kirt passed from pulmonary emboli leading to cardiac arrest.
Loved and adored by his mother, Mattie Prchlik of Granger, IN (formerly of Goshen, IN), Kirt now joins his proud father, Floyd Prchlik in eternal rest.
Kirt graduated from Concord High School in Elkhart, and attended Indiana University South Bend. He was the Manager of IT Systems and Security at Quality Dining, Inc. with 23 years of dedicated service. He is fondly remembered as a man of meaningful action more than words. Kirt's impeccable work ethic extended beyond his profession to his home, which he maintained with great love and care. He was the “King of his Castle,” always protecting it alongside his “Queen.”
He had many passions including cycling, Spanish guitar music, traveling only with his wife, a good game of euchre and, on occasion, an orange cream margarita. He achieved a Master's rank in Okinawa Kobayashi Shorin-Ryu karate as well as an Instructor's rank in Okinawa Kobudo.
Kirt is beloved by many family and close friends who cherished his calming presence and sincere gratitude for them. He was always appreciative of Barb's positive outlook which provided him a bright perspective on life's myriad insanities and jagaloons.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations in Kirt's name to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 2404 Western Ave., South Bend, IN 46619 or at www.feedindiana.org/donate.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM, Monday, June 22, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 226 N. Hill St., South Bend. St. Joseph Funeral Home is assisting the family. A private burial will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.