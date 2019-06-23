Kory William Wright



Nov. 4, 1989 - June 15, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Mr. Kory William Wright, 29, departed this life on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was born to the union of Connie Simon and Abdul-Azia Yambo on November 4, 1989 in South Bend, IN.



Cherishing his memory are his mother, Connie Simon (Danny) of South Bend, IN; father, Abdul-Azia Yambo (LaDonna) of Indianapolis, IN; daughter, Royalty Rose Wright, France Danyalle Hamilton, and honorary son DeCarlo all of South Bend, IN; three sisters, Tina Morrison, April Wright, and LaShonda Wright; along with three brothers, Shawn Wesson, Matthew Husband, and DeAngelo Husband all of South Bend, IN. Kory leaves his grandmother, Sharon Simon and great-grandmother Mary, both of South Bend, IN. He had four best friends, Willie Teez, Tre Thomas, Jesse Bloche (Dee_Loc), and Kenny G. He also leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Kory was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Wright (Chuck).



Kory Wright attended Washington High School and worked for Carpenters CHC, LLC. In his spare time he enjoyed spending time with his daughter (Booty) and playing the xbox with Puck (DeCarlo). He loved hanging around his close family and friends. Kory had an unforgettable smile, so when he smiled he made sure you saw his gold grill. Kory would never leave home without his gold chain that he loved so much. His favorite hobby was to dress up his cars with rims and beats. His love of his life, Danyalle was everything to him. Kory will be missed so much.



Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Alford's Mortuary with viewing from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.



Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.



Visit our webpage to send condolences at www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary