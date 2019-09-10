|
|
Kregg Misiewicz
April 20, 1979 - Sept. 7, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Kregg, 40, of Indianapolis, passed away suddenly of natural causes September 7, 2019. He was born April 20, 1979, in Michigan City, IN. Kregg grew up in South Bend, IN, and moved to Batesville, AR, where he met and married his future forever wife, Tundra. He was employed as a wet jet operator and programmer for Bo Mar Industries for many years. Kregg will be remembered for his artistic and creative welding talents, the twinkle in his eyes, his silly smirk, and his commitment to his wife and family.
Visitation will be Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life Service at 7:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel, 5377 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46219.
Kregg is survived by his loving wife, Tundra Misiewicz; children, Dominance Proll (Monique), Dayinaira, Dairyanna, and Dulcinnea Misiewicz; parents, Kevin and Kathy Misiewicz; 106-year-old paternal grandmother, Gladys Misiewicz; siblings, Kassie (Dan) Hintz, Kristi (Brian) Kubicki, Kaycee (Erik) Glavich, Kelley (Mike) Suer, Kayla (Christian) Normandin, Kaz (Abril) Misiewicz and Kory Misiewicz; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Go Fund Me/memorial expenses for Kregg Michael Misiewicz. www.shirleybrothers.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019