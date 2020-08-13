Krista Marie Shepherd
Jan. 22, 1981 - August 7, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Krista Marie (Ford) Shepherd passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020. Krista was born January 22, 1981 in Fort Hood, Texas to William H. (Debbie) Ford and Lori A. (Jon) Marchand, both of whom survive
Krista is also survived by her two sons, Blake Hoese and Mason Shepherd, both of Mishawaka; her sisters, Melody Ford and Kimberly Wells; brother, Eric Ford; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins across the United States.
Krista was very proud of both of her sons and her family. Krista obtained her Paralegal Certification from Indiana University South Bend. Krista was an avid lover of the law and rehabilitation. She was a wild life conservationist who loved sea turtles.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Homes-Bubb Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements. If you would like to help support the family, please make a donation in Krista's honor to Save-A-Turtle, https://www.save-a-turtle.org/donate.html
