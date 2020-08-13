1/1
Krista Marie Shepherd
1981 - 2020
Krista Marie Shepherd

Jan. 22, 1981 - August 7, 2020

ELKHART, IN - Krista Marie (Ford) Shepherd passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020. Krista was born January 22, 1981 in Fort Hood, Texas to William H. (Debbie) Ford and Lori A. (Jon) Marchand, both of whom survive

Krista is also survived by her two sons, Blake Hoese and Mason Shepherd, both of Mishawaka; her sisters, Melody Ford and Kimberly Wells; brother, Eric Ford; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins across the United States.

Krista was very proud of both of her sons and her family. Krista obtained her Paralegal Certification from Indiana University South Bend. Krista was an avid lover of the law and rehabilitation. She was a wild life conservationist who loved sea turtles.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Homes-Bubb Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements. If you would like to help support the family, please make a donation in Krista's honor to Save-A-Turtle, https://www.save-a-turtle.org/donate.html.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 13, 2020.
