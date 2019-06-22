Kristi L. Walz



July 27, 1946 - June 20, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Kristi L. Walz, 72, of South Bend, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at her home. She was born on July 27, 1946, in Logansport, IN, to the late Cecil and Barbara (Maroney) Clary. She is survived by her two sons, John (Angie) Walz of New Carlisle and Rich (Amanda Kwist) Walz of South Bend; two grandchildren, DJ and Walker Walz; and by a sister, Rolanda Clary of Indianapolis, IN. Kristi worked as a gym teacher and swim coach for the South Bend Community School Corporation for 44 years, until retiring in 2011. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend. Funeral Services will follow at 5 p.m. in the funeral home. Private burial will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery, Logansport, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545-5234 or to Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, P.O Box 1835, South Bend, IN 46634.