Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Westside Church of Christ
22987 Edison Rd
South Bend, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Westside Church of Christ
22987 Edison Rd.
South Bend, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kristina Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristina Greene


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kristina Greene Obituary
Kristina Greene

Nov. 15, 1965 - Sept. 20, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Kristina Dawn Greene, 53, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. Kristina was born November 15, 1965 in South Bend, to Barry A. and Kathleen Greene. She is preceded in death by her father Barry. Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Kathleen Greene; daughters, Nicole Whittaker & Jessica Lenczewski; grandchildren, Savannah Morris, Hunter Krause, Riley Strock, and Lyric Belcher; sister, Ann Greene; brother, Mark Greene; half-sister, Kimberly Greene Whaley; uncles, Gene Pietrzak, Randy Greene and Darrell Greene; great-aunt Prudy Weil; significant other, Tony Betty; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Kristina graduated from Lasalle High School in 1984. She was employed with Thor Motor Coach. Kristina loved Harley's, enjoyed gardening and had a “Greene” thumb. She enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting for mushrooms, and landscaping. Kristina was very handy and was a jack of all trades. She loved her grandchildren more than anything and always looked forward to spending time with them. Known for her loving and giving nature, Kristina was always there to help anyone in need. Visitation for Kristina will be held 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Sunday, September 29, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 am in the Westside Church of Christ, 22987 Edison Rd., South Bend, on Monday, September 30, 2019 with a one hour visitation prior to the Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Kristina's family to assist with funeral expenses via SJFH.net, “Donate”. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kristina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
Download Now