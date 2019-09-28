|
|
Kristina Greene
Nov. 15, 1965 - Sept. 20, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Kristina Dawn Greene, 53, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. Kristina was born November 15, 1965 in South Bend, to Barry A. and Kathleen Greene. She is preceded in death by her father Barry. Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Kathleen Greene; daughters, Nicole Whittaker & Jessica Lenczewski; grandchildren, Savannah Morris, Hunter Krause, Riley Strock, and Lyric Belcher; sister, Ann Greene; brother, Mark Greene; half-sister, Kimberly Greene Whaley; uncles, Gene Pietrzak, Randy Greene and Darrell Greene; great-aunt Prudy Weil; significant other, Tony Betty; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Kristina graduated from Lasalle High School in 1984. She was employed with Thor Motor Coach. Kristina loved Harley's, enjoyed gardening and had a “Greene” thumb. She enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting for mushrooms, and landscaping. Kristina was very handy and was a jack of all trades. She loved her grandchildren more than anything and always looked forward to spending time with them. Known for her loving and giving nature, Kristina was always there to help anyone in need. Visitation for Kristina will be held 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Sunday, September 29, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 am in the Westside Church of Christ, 22987 Edison Rd., South Bend, on Monday, September 30, 2019 with a one hour visitation prior to the Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Kristina's family to assist with funeral expenses via SJFH.net, “Donate”. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 28, 2019