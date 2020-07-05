Kristine E.



Love-Van Belleghem



May 30, 1949 - June 15, 2020



GREEN VALLEY, AZ - Kristine E. Love-Van Belleghem passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020 in Green Valley AZ. Kris was born on May 30, 1949 in South Bend to Geneva and Albert Love. She graduated from South Bend Central and retired from South Bend Memorial Hospital. Kris married John Leonard Van Belleghem in November 1998. She moved to Green Valley, AZ in October 2011. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Karen, and her husband, John. She is survived by her brother, James (Suzanne) and sister, Beverly both of Green Valley. She is also survived by two nieces and five nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in South Bend. Memorials can be sent to Paws Patrol Animal Rescue, 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, Green Valley, AZ 85614.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store