1/1
Kristine E. Love-VanBelleghem
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kristine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kristine E.

Love-Van Belleghem

May 30, 1949 - June 15, 2020

GREEN VALLEY, AZ - Kristine E. Love-Van Belleghem passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020 in Green Valley AZ. Kris was born on May 30, 1949 in South Bend to Geneva and Albert Love. She graduated from South Bend Central and retired from South Bend Memorial Hospital. Kris married John Leonard Van Belleghem in November 1998. She moved to Green Valley, AZ in October 2011. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Karen, and her husband, John. She is survived by her brother, James (Suzanne) and sister, Beverly both of Green Valley. She is also survived by two nieces and five nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in South Bend. Memorials can be sent to Paws Patrol Animal Rescue, 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, Green Valley, AZ 85614.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved