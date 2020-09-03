Kristine Marie Kruk
May 17, 1963 - August 21, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Kristine Marie Kruk, 57, of South Bend, IN, passed away on August 21, 2020 peacefully in her home.
She was born on May 17, 1963 to the late Edward Richard and Marilyn Jean (Wieczorek) Kruk in South Bend, IN, and was a lifelong resident. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Richard Gaska, Jr.; her brother, Stephen Edward Kruk; and a nephew, Michael David Kruk.
Kristine attended LaSalle High School and formerly worked in the service industry.
Kristine is survived by her two daughters, Jennifer Gaska of North Port, FL and Brandy Meredith of Venice, FL; four grandchildren, Chad, Jonathan, Julie, and Angie; a sister, Kelly (Bob) Baldwin of Niles, MI; two nieces, Amanda and Kahri; and a nephew, Ian, along with several great-nieces and nephews and many loving friends.
Kristine enjoyed camping with family, watching Notre Dame football and especially tailgating, as well as watching many other sports. She loved to do puzzles and looked forward to getting the newspaper to pick them out every morning. She was also amazing at crocheting and was very proud of the blankets she made for her family.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN, where a Funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m., with Rev. Donald Bayne, Jr. officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations to help Kristine's family defray funeral expenses may be made c/o Kaniewski Funeral Homes, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN 46628.
