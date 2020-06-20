Krystal L. Alwine
1981 - 2020
Krystal L. Alwine

Jan. 18, 1981 - June 15, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Krystal L. Alwine, 39, of South Bend, died Monday, June 15, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Krystal was born in South Bend on January 18, 1981, the daughter of Harold Alwine and Dollie (Matheney) Alwine. She graduated from Washington High School with the Class of ‘98 and was employed at the Fire Rock Cafe in South Bend. Family was most important to Krystal; she liked to cook and especially enjoyed bonfire parties surrounded by her family & friends. She was very outgoing and free-spirited, known affectionately by family & friends as “Krystal the Pistol”, and all agree that she lived life to the fullest. Tragically, her companion and partner, Josh Kati, died with Krystal in the same accident. Krystal is survived by her daughter, Alexis Kline; sons, Keagan Kati, Nicholas Kati, and Isaiah Ritter; and grandson, Brodie Kline, all of South Bend; her parents, Dollie Matheney of South Bend and Harold (Tracie) Alwine of South Bend; her grandmother, Patricia Colley of South Bend; her siblings, Harold, Joshua, Dustin, Kellie, Erica, and Molly; stepbrother, Ricky Voss and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many friends. A Memorial Service & Celebration of Krystal's life is 7:00pm Monday, June 22, 2020 in Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy. Visitation Monday from 4-7pm in the funeral home. The family has asked that everyone wear their mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Private burial in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. To share a remembrance of Krystal or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
JUN
22
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
