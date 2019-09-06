|
|
Kurt F. O'Parker
May 9, 1952 - Sept. 4, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Kurt Frederick O'Parker, 67, passed away on September 4, 2019. He was born on May 9, 1952 in Detroit, MI, to the late Earl and Helen (Lepkowski) O'Parker.
Kurt was a member of the track team at Riley High School, from which he graduated in 1970.
He also attended IU, and Ivy Tech College.
As a youngster, Kurt was a big fan of Soupy Sales who hosted a children's lunch time show in Detroit. Soupy's words of wisdom were “simple and funny.”
Kurt was among the first group of bus-boys that worked at the Summit Club restaurant located on top of a bank in downtown South Bend. It served local celebrities like Ara Parseghian and ex-athlete Eddie Ehlers.
Kurt enjoyed and was very talented at photography, art, genealogy, and history. He liked going to Cubs games and rock concerts with his nephew, Steve. He also collected unusual artifacts. Kurt did an extensive genealogy search of his family and also helped many other families search their own backgrounds as well. Kurt gave very generously of his time to help family. He saved every edition of the Guiness Book of World Records and world almanacs, keeping him up to date on lifetime home run statistics. He also had an elaborate newspaper collection.
Kurt is survived by his sisters, Suzanne (Larry) Cadieux and Patricia (Frank) Bezi; brother, Earl O'Parker; nieces and nephews, Mary (Sean) Serrahn, Karen Wisniewski, Vicki, Steve, and Paul Cadieux, Daniel, Andrew, and Joseph Dynes; and great-nieces, Gena, Laney, and Adalaide.
Preceding Kurt in death were his parents and sister, Carol.
With gratitude the family would like to thank the caring staff at Signature Healthcare in Kurt's final days and also to Harbor-Light Hospice for their help and support.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Harbor Light Hospice, 1820 E. Day Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545, or , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
A Memorial Mass will be held for Kurt on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, 54191 N. Ironwood Rd., South Bend, IN 46635, at 11:30 a.m. in the small chapel.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 6, 2019