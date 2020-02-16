|
Kurt W. Siebert
June 27, 1933 - Feb. 11, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Kurt Werner Siebert, 86, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at his son's home surrounded by his family.
Kurt was born at home on June 27, 1933, in Rathenberg, Germany as the son of the late August and Berta Siebert. His father died when he was 2 years old, his mother remarried Otto Maghum, who was a second father to him. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Klaus, Horst, and Hienz. On September 20, 1958, in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, South Bend he married Marlene Schaphorst, who preceded him in death in June of 2019.
Kurt is survived by two sons, Kurt (Pam) Siebert of Mishawaka and Mark (Staci) Siebert of Fremont, IN; five grandchildren, Brad, Jessica, Jay, Alex, and Hunter Siebert; two great-grandchildren, Annalee and Ryder Siebert; one brother, Walter (Erika) Siebert; and also honorary son, Richard Correll.
Kurt and Marlene, with brother, Walter, were the owners and operators of River Valley Sheet Metal in Mishawaka. Kurt and Marlene worked there for 28 years before their retirement in 1998. Kurt was a faithful and active member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Mishawaka. With his son Kurt he helped to start the soccer program at Penn High School where he coached for 8 years; he also acted as an assistant soccer coach for Notre Dame for four years.
Visitation will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation one prior to service, with Rev. Brian Borger officiating in St. Peter Lutheran Church, 437 Dragoon Trail, Mishawaka. Burial will follow in Chapel Memorial Gardens, Osceola. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church /soccer program to establish a scholarship in his name for high school students.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020