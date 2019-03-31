Kurt William Kaufman



Feb. 19, 1953 - March 28, 2019



NILES, MI - Kurt William Kaufman, 66, of Berris Street, Niles, Michigan, passed away at Hanson House, a Hospice facility in Stevensville, Michigan on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He was born in Plymouth, Indiana on February 19, 1953 to William and Rosamond (Jones) Kaufman. His father preceded him in death. On July 26, 1975 in Mishawaka, he married the former Judith Howe. She survives with Kurt's brothers, John Kaufman of Plymouth and Keith (Patricia) Kaufman of Tulsa, Oklahoma along with several nieces and nephews. His mother, Rosamond Kaufman of Plymouth also survives. Kurt was a Maintenance Worker for the city of South Bend until his retirement. He also was a former member of the Eagles of Niles, Michigan. Funeral Services for Kurt will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8pm on Tuesday, April 2 at the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Hanson House Hospice Center in Stevensville, Michigan. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary