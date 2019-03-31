Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kurt Kaufman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kurt William Kaufman


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kurt William Kaufman Obituary
Kurt William Kaufman

Feb. 19, 1953 - March 28, 2019

NILES, MI - Kurt William Kaufman, 66, of Berris Street, Niles, Michigan, passed away at Hanson House, a Hospice facility in Stevensville, Michigan on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He was born in Plymouth, Indiana on February 19, 1953 to William and Rosamond (Jones) Kaufman. His father preceded him in death. On July 26, 1975 in Mishawaka, he married the former Judith Howe. She survives with Kurt's brothers, John Kaufman of Plymouth and Keith (Patricia) Kaufman of Tulsa, Oklahoma along with several nieces and nephews. His mother, Rosamond Kaufman of Plymouth also survives. Kurt was a Maintenance Worker for the city of South Bend until his retirement. He also was a former member of the Eagles of Niles, Michigan. Funeral Services for Kurt will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8pm on Tuesday, April 2 at the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Hanson House Hospice Center in Stevensville, Michigan.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bubb Funeral Chapel
Download Now