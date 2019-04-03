Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Kyle A. Nemeth

Kyle A. Nemeth Obituary
Kyle A. Nemeth

June 10, 1993 - March 30, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Kyle Anthony Nemeth, 25, of South Bend, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at his residence. Kyle was born June 10, 1993 in Mishawaka, Indiana, to Michael Joseph and Andrea (McKenzie) Nemeth.

Surviving are his mother, Andrea Nemeth of South Bend; father, Mike J. (Mary Pryke) Nemeth of South Bend; brother, Ryan Nemeth of Niles, Michigan; maternal grandmother, Molly Hepperle of Mishawaka; paternal grandmother, JoEllen Quimby of Mishawaka; paternal great-grandparents, Mike and Barbara Nemeth of South Bend; three uncles, Kevin McKenzie, Jacob Ewald, and Jerry Hepperle; three aunts, Jessica Ewald, Tori Botsford, and Liane Baldree; and William Garlinghouse, a good friend of the family whom he saw as his uncle. Also surviving is a close friend, Antonio Frison. Kyle was preceded in death by a maternal grandfather, John McKenzie; and a paternal grandfather, Randy Michael Nemeth.

He enjoyed computer programming, watching Star Trek, and loved his two pets.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, Indiana. Funeral Services will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at the Crumstown Cemetery in North Liberty.

Online condolences may be directed to the Nemeth family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019
