Kyle R. Rzepka
Aug. 5, 1982 - Nov. 15, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Kyle R. Rzepka, 37, passed away at the University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago, surrounded by his loving family on November 15, 2019. Kyle was born on August 5, 1982, in South Bend, IN, to Ronald and Rebecca Rzepka; they survive him.
Also surviving Kyle are his sister, Tara (Jake) Rodts; twin brother, Corey; nephew and niece, Austin and Kya Rodts; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Preceding Kyle in death were his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Gertrude Szuba; and his paternal grandparents, Joseph Rzepka and Delores Bock.
Kyle was kind, funny, outgoing, and lit up any room he entered. He was an outstanding athlete and had a genuine love for his family and friends.
Kyle graduated from Penn High School in 2001. While there, he played baseball where he won a state championship and ran cross-country, where he became an individual state qualifier.
He received a Bachelor's degree from IU Kelly School of Business in 2005 and was Rush Chairman for Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. He worked for Pella Windows for 13 years.
Kyle was an avid White Sox, Notre Dame football, and IU basketball fan. He even named his Golden Retriever “Hoosier”. He always enjoyed a good game of euchre and bags with his family and friends.
Kyle's niece and nephew, Kya and Austin were the light of his life. He enjoyed every minute he had with them.
In 2018, Kyle was a living donor liver transplant recipient. He received the liver from his brother, Corey.
A special thank you to the UIC critical care teams in the ICU and Lisa Mariano for her support and guidance.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the McGann Hay, Granger Chapel, 13260 SR 23, Granger, IN 46530, parking off Cherry Rd., on Sunday, November 24, from 1-4pm. A few words will be shared by Rev. John Railton at 3:30pm. Food will be provided.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to the Kyle R. Rzepka Memorial Fund in care of First Source Bank. Proceeds will go to the living donor liver transplant program at the University of Illinois.
Please send private condolences to the family at www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019