Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Kyrian Tyshon Sims

Kyrian Tyshon Sims Obituary
Kyrian Tyshon Sims

Nov. 28, 2019 - Nov. 28, 2019

ELKHART, IN - Kyrian Tyshon Sims was born sleeping on November 28, 2019 at 4:26 PM at Elkhart General Hospital. He is survived by his mother, Tychea Grey; brothers, Ja'Shon and Cameron Grey; one sister, Na'Kyra Grey; and grandparents, Shamiko Grey and Clarence Sims.

There will not be any services. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 2, 2019
