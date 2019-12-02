|
Kyrian Tyshon Sims
Nov. 28, 2019 - Nov. 28, 2019
ELKHART, IN - Kyrian Tyshon Sims was born sleeping on November 28, 2019 at 4:26 PM at Elkhart General Hospital. He is survived by his mother, Tychea Grey; brothers, Ja'Shon and Cameron Grey; one sister, Na'Kyra Grey; and grandparents, Shamiko Grey and Clarence Sims.
There will not be any services. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 2, 2019