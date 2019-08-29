|
|
Kyshawna Olive
April 30, 1992 - August 26, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Kyshawna L. Olive, 27, was born in South Bend on April 30, 1992 to Bridget Hankins and Tommy Olive. She graduated from Clay High School in 2010 and attended New Horizon Outreach Ministry.
Kyshawna passed away from Lupus SLE on August 26, 2019 shortly after 6:00 pm, at Hospice House of St. Joseph County.
She is survived her parents; six siblings, Derek Hankins, Jaelyn Tanner, Marquise and Martez Watford, Tamauri and Tomisha Olive; paternal grandmother, Jenny Faye Olive and paternal grandfather, Johnny Olive; close relatives, Shawn Stokes, George Hankins, Debbie Fuller, and Mia Willis; God parents, A.D. and Forestine Jackson; breakfast club members, Javan Smith and Janice Nichols, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Mary Hankins, maternal great-grandmother, Leara Hankins, and paternal great-grandmother, Maggie Olive.
Kyshawna enjoyed spending time with her family, surfing on social media internet, cooking, and watching movies.
In 2015 Kyshawna was featured on the cover of the publication, The Weeps of Mary and Moans of Martha, in which she shared her story: “Living with Lupus.” Her kind and loving spirit will live on in the lives of those who loved her. She taught those around her why it's important to live while dying and not die while living.
Kyshawana's service is 3:00 p.m. Saturday at New Horizon Outreach Ministry with visitation 1/2 hour before the service.
Cobb Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019