|
|
Kyttin Hanson
April 2, 2020 - April 2, 2020
ROCHESTER, IN - Kyttin R. Hanson was born sleeping on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Elkhart General Hospital to Cynthia Price and Tristan Hanson, who survive.
Also surviving are his sisters, Kezzamae, Kazzlynn, and Alyssa; brothers, Koden, Kolten, Tristan Jr., and Isaiah; maternal grandmother, Martha Martin; maternal grandfather, Paul Martin; paternal grandfathers, David Hanson and Buddy James; and many aunts and uncles. He is preceded by a sister, Arrieonna; and paternal grandmother, Toinette Hines.
While Kyttin may no longer be held by his parents, he will be held in God's hands.
A private family gathering will take place at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel.
Contributions in memory of Kyttin may be made to Riley Children's Hospital, 705 Riley Hospital Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46202.
Condolences can be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 9, 2020