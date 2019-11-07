Home

Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Laccine L. Kabel


1946 - 2019
Laccine L. Kabel Obituary
Laccine L. Kabel

Sept. 4, 1946 - Nov. 5, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Laccine Linda Kabel, 73, of South Bend, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 5 surrounded by her loving family. Laccine was born in Gary, Indiana on September 4, 1946 to Fred and Margaret (Cox) Wills. On August 25, 1972 she married the love of her life, Stephen Kabel. Laccine was a school teacher for over 30 years; her last teaching position was at First Baptist School in Mishawaka, which she believed was her ministry.

She was a member of the 1st Baptist Church of Mishawaka for more than 20 years. She enjoyed stitching, playing piano and singing. She sang in the choir in the church. Laccine enjoyed learning about history, traveling and spending time with all her family and friends. She also worked as an usher at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, and at the Snite Museum of Art at Notre Dame.

She received her undergraduate and masters degrees from Indiana State University.

Despite her courageous battle with cancer, her faith in the Lord remained steadfast throughout, and her positive outlook allowed her to continue caring for others.

Laccine is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Stephen Kabel Sr., and their three sons, Stephen (Joy) Kabel Jr. of Decatur, IN, John (Ashley) Kabel of Beaufort, SC, and Jimmy (Stephanie) Kabel of Osceola. She was the proud grandmother of five: Isabelle, Andrea, Laci, Brielle, and Wills Kabel.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, November 8 from 4:00 until 8:00pm in the Bubb Funeral Chapel at 3910 N. Main St. in Mishawaka, and one hour prior to the service. A service celebrating her life will be held on Sunday, November 10 at 1:00pm in the funeral chapel with Pastor Pete Jones officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 7, 2019
