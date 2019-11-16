|
|
Lakota Jacob Daniels
Jan. 16, 1998 - Nov. 13, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Lakota Jacob Daniels, 21, of Granger, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in Elkhart. He was born January 16, 1998 in Elkhart.
Surviving are his mother & stepfather, Jamie A. & Josh M. Greenway of Granger; 3 siblings, Forrestt Tate-Qualls of Osceola, Karley Greenway and Makaila Greenway both of Granger; and maternal grandparents, Julia (Dan) Lee and William (Chrystal) Bussard both of Elkhart. Also surviving is his uncle, Shannon (Alisha) Lovely of Goshen and 2 aunts, Amber Bussard of Elkhart and Jackie Lott of Aurora, CO. He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Jean Kolanowski.
Lakota graduated in 2016 from Memorial High School in Elkhart. He enjoyed woodworking, being fit, and working out. Lakota was a funny guy who liked playing practical jokes and laughing.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Trinity on Jackson. Additional visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019. A Celebration of Life service for Lakota will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church. Pastor Lori Grasty will preside. Cremation has taken place. Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home is entrusted with his care.
Memorial contributions may be given to Trinity on Jackson (Youth Group), 2715 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart, IN 46516.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 16, 2019