Lanny G. Fuchs



Jan. 30, 1950 - June 18, 2019



LAKEVILLE, IN - Lanny G. Fuchs, 69 years old, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his home in Lakeville, IN. Lanny was born on January 30, 1950 in Mishawaka to Bobbie “Bob” G. Fuchs and Betty J. (Frick) Fuchs and has been a lifelong resident of Lakeville. Lanny has been a lifelong, self-employed farmer. He retired after over 30 years from Honeywell Corporation.



On June 21, 1969 in Lakeville, IN, Lanny was united in marriage to Donna L. (Herbster) Fuchs, who preceded him in death on February 21, 2017. He is survived by his two sons, Bill Fuchs and Steve (Courtney) Fuchs both of Lakeville; and two grandchildren, Madelyn and Ava. Also surviving is his father, Bobbie “Bob” G. Fuchs of Lakeville; his sisters, Janet A. Fuchs of Millersburg, OH, Nancy (David) Isenhour of Greenfield, IN, and Beth (Jason) Good of Plymouth, IN; sister-in-law, Karen Buckles of Berea, KY; and brother-in-law, Tom (Donna) Herbster of Kennedale, TX. Along with his wife, Donna, his mother, Betty J. Fuchs and his sister, Karen Strycker have preceded him in death.



Lanny enjoyed golfing, competing in trivia with his friends each week, and sports. He especially enjoyed watching his granddaughters in their sporting events, and eating dinner with friends on Friday nights at Jack's.



Per Lanny's wishes, there will be no services or visitation. Palmer Funeral Home, Lakeville and Southlawn Cremation Services is assisting the family. Contributions in memory of Lanny G. Fuchs may be donated to the . Online condolences may be offered to the Fuchs family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary