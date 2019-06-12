LaQuisha Lenore



Albert-White



Oct. 18, 1984 - June 8, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - LaQuisha Albert-White, 34, entered into eternal peace on Saturday, June 8, 2019, with her father and family members by her side at the Center for Hospice Care, Roseland, Indiana. A true fighter to the end, LaQuisha held on until the Lord called her name to come unto Him.



LaQuisha was born on October 18, 1984 to the late Calondra Arnez Robinson of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and her father, Aaron Bernard White of South Bend, Indiana. She graduated from Alma Justice Seeworth Academy. Upon her graduation from high school she became a general manger for Dollar General.



She relocated to South Bend, IN, November 2018. LaQuisha loved to paint, and she loved music. Her favorite color was pink. The spiritual meaning of the color of pink stands for tenderness and love. LaQuisha was a tender soul with so much love for everyone.



Left to cherish her memory are her loving father, Aaron Bernard White; brothers, Gregory Bedford, Christopher Albert, Stephan Robinson, Donyea Robinson, and Torryon Robinson, all of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Deshawn Price of Austin Texas, Isaiah White of Indianapolis, IN, and Aaron White, Jr. of Buchannan, Michigan; sisters, Shaneka Ball (Jason) and Shalisa White of Oceanside, California, Shadacia White of Lewisville, TX, Riona Edwards (Ronnie) of Highland, IN, and Aryn White of South Bend, Indiana; and loving grandmothers, Thelma Albert of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Della White of South Bend, Indiana. She also leaves a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends who will always cherish her memories. Her close friend was her dog, King, who will miss her as well.



She is preceded in death by her mother, Calondra Arnez Robinson; and her grandfather, Merrill (Lucky) Brown.



The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Meadow Lake Estates, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Trail Point Village, South Bend, Indiana, for the loving care of our precious LaQuisha.



Services for LaQuisha will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 12:00 Noon with visitation from 11:00 to Noon, at New Life Fellowship Ministry, 2301 W. Dubail Street, South Bend, IN.



Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.



Visit our webpage to send condolences at www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary