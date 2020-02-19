|
Larry A. Endicott
Nov. 11, 1951 - Feb. 16, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Larry A. Endicott, 68, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Signature Health Care in South Bend.
Larry was born on November 11, 1951 in Mishawaka to Jack A. and Phyllis J. (Hartstein) Endicott. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving are his brothers, Gary (Van) Endicott of Burlington, VA and Jack (Cindy) Endicott of Mishawaka, and many nieces and nephews.
Larry was a long time member of the Logan family. He worked for Logan Industries from the time he was 16 until he was 64. Larry loved the Chicago Cubs, Notre Dame football, and his dog, Duchess.
Visitation will be on Friday, February 21 from 10 to 11 a.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ferrisville Cemetery, Mishawaka.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Logan Industries, 3621 Boland Dr., South Bend, IN 46628.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020