Larry A. Gardner
1945 - 2020
Larry A. Gardner

Jan. 5, 1945 - Nov. 17, 2020

GRANGER, IN - Surviving is wife, Sandi; sons, David (Anne) Gardner, Mark (Robyn) Gardner, Gary (Debbie) Gardner, & Scott (Brandy) Gardner, 10 grandchildren; siblings, Ralph, Clark, & Karen and sister-in-law, Kathy Stockwell. He was preceded in death by parents, Raymond & Elizabeth; & brothers, Wayne, Dennis, Paul, & Greg. Larry's Funeral service will be livestreamed at 11am Mon., Nov. 23, 2020, through our Facebook live feed at facebook.com/CruzFamilyFH. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka. To view his full obituary, please visit www.CruzFamilyFH.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
