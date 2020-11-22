Larry A. Gardner
Jan. 5, 1945 - Nov. 17, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Surviving is wife, Sandi; sons, David (Anne) Gardner, Mark (Robyn) Gardner, Gary (Debbie) Gardner, & Scott (Brandy) Gardner, 10 grandchildren; siblings, Ralph, Clark, & Karen and sister-in-law, Kathy Stockwell. He was preceded in death by parents, Raymond & Elizabeth; & brothers, Wayne, Dennis, Paul, & Greg. Larry's Funeral service will be livestreamed at 11am Mon., Nov. 23, 2020, through our Facebook live feed at facebook.com/CruzFamilyFH
. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka. To view his full obituary, please visit www.CruzFamilyFH.com
.