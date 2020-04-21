|
|
Larry Cochran
Nov. 5, 1934 - April 16, 2020
NILES, MI - Larry Wayne Cochran, 85, of Niles, passed away at his home with family by his side on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Larry was born on November 5, 1934, in Niles, Michigan, to Herbert and Lillian (Frayer) Cochran. Larry grew up in Niles, graduating from Niles High School in 1953. While in high school, Larry ran track, and set the record for his event, a record that still stands today.
After graduating high school, Larry worked for Penn Central Railroad. He then worked at Lockshore Dairy before starting his own company, Cochran Oil. Since 2001, Larry had worked as a Supervisor for the Howard Township Parks Department.
Larry married Mary Jo Young, who passed away in 2001. To this union were born three sons, Todd, Timothy, and Troy. On August 21, 2004, Larry married Diane Tate, and they remained happily married until his passing. Larry loved spending time with his sons, especially when he could go on snowmobiling trips with them. He was a hard worker, and took pride in his craft. Larry also managed several softball teams, and made an impact in the lives of the players he coached.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Mary Jo; and his oldest son, Todd.
Larry will be remembered by his wife, Diane; sons, Tim (Melissa) & Troy Cochran of Niles; stepchildren, Ron & Jeff Davis, Debbie (Mike) Evanoff, and Cindy (John) Leitz; grandsons, Casey (Hannah) Cochran & Jesse Burke; 10 step-grandchildren, 5 step-great-grands; sisters, Phyliss Rose of Berrien Center & Vivian Weaver of Niles; and many family members, church family & close friends.
Due to recent public health concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Larry's honor may be made to Pokagon United Methodist Church, where Larry was a proud member, The Old Rugged Cross Church, or Heartland Hospice.
Memories, condolences, and photos may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 21, 2020