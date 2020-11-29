1/1
Larry D. Bourdon
1947 - 2020
Larry D. Bourdon

March 6, 1947 - Nov. 24, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Larry Dean Bourdon passed away on November 24, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Born March 6, 1947 in South Bend, IN to Harlin “Bub” and Bonnie Bourdon, the youngest of five children, it did not take long for Larry to earn the nickname Duzzy.

He was not afraid to try new adventures. At an early age he knew how to make money. He was a natural born salesman. In 1964 he won a national award in pottery. Larry went to Ardmore Elementary and graduated from Washington in 1965 along with his future wife, Nancy Netherton. They married in 1966. Larry loved his family, family time, and big dogs. They all spent many memorable times at Barren Lake with family and friends. Larry loved playing cards, Notre Dame football, and hot wings. During his life he had many interesting careers, from Ford Motor Credit as a repo man, UtiliMaster where he traveled nationwide setting up dealer networks, to his final job at AM General working in the Hummer division. Any job he had, he excelled at. Anyone who met Larry had a story. If asked to describe Larry in one word, “frugal” would come to mind. He is unforgettable.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Bub and Bonnie Bourdon; sister, Mary Rocha; and brother, Denny. He is survived by Nancy of Bonita Springs, FL; their children, Anita (Bruce) Feingold of South Bend, IN, Brad (Kristy) Bourdon of Lakeville, IN, and Doug (Rachel) Bourdon of Winchester, KY; grandchildren, DJ (Rebecca), Tyler, Bailey, Nathan, David, Joshua, Sophia, Samantha, and Frankie; three great-grandchildren, Ethan, Evelynn, and Vivian; several nieces and nephews; brothers, Harlan (Dinah) and Duane (Sandy); mother-in-law, Katherine Netherton, brother-in-law, Roger, and longtime friend, Maria.

Thank you to Memorial Hospital, Hospice, and Heart to Heart for their loving care.

Visitation will be 10am-12Noon on Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN. A Funeral Service will begin at 12Noon with Pastor Mark Lantz officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers consider a donation to Hospice, St. Joseph Humane Society, or Christian Center Church on Ireland Rd.

Condolences for the family can be made at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
DEC
3
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
