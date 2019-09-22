|
|
Larry D. Losee
Sept. 19, 1937 - Sept. 19, 2019
EDWARDSBURG, MI - Larry D. Losee, 82, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Creekside Village. He was born on September 19, 1937 to the late Charles and Louise (Stump) Losee. Larry was a 1956 graduate of Milford High School were he played center on the basketball team. He was honored to be inducted into the Kosciusko County Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012. He was inducted into the Army Reserves on October 25, 1960 in Warsaw, IN. Larry was honorably discharged on October 16, 1962. On September 26, 1959 Larry married Sherry Fields and to this happy union they were blessed with two daughters. He worked as a Tool and Die Maker at CTS Corp. in Elkhart for 40 years before retiring in 2000. Larry enjoyed the outdoors, ice fishing, fishing trips to Canada, mushroom hunting, IU basketball, Notre Dame football, and spending time with his family. Larry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sherry Losee of Edwardsburg, MI; daughters, Dawn (Daniel) Houser of Bremen, IN, and Heather (Darren) Correll of South Bend, IN; grandson, Christopher Bombrys of South Bend, IN; siblings, Don (Dale) Losee of Nappanee, IN, and Janice Elliott of Ashley, IN; nephews, cousins, and many friends. He is preceded in death by parents; siblings, George Losee and Mildred Charlton. Larry's family will have a private memorial service at a later time. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545. To share a remembrance of Larry or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019