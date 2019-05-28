Larry D. Newcomer



April 18, 1939 - May 25, 2019



ELKHART, IN - Larry Dean Newcomer, age 80, of Elkhart, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Elkhart General Hospital. Larry was born April 18, 1939 in Elkhart, Indiana to the late Merril A. and Ruby G. (Secor) Newcomer. Larry was a graduate of Jimtown High School, class of 1957 where he excelled at football, baseball, and basketball. On September 25, 1960, he married Gloria M. Wood at the Osceola United Methodist Church. They recently celebrated 58 years of marriage.



Larry is survived by his wife Gloria of Elkhart and their three sons, Roger (Cheri) Newcomer of Ligonier, Indiana, Scott (Jill) Newcomer of Goshen, Indiana, and Jim (Missy) Newcomer of Elkhart. Also surviving are his nine grandchildren, Justin Newcomer, Bradley (Kaitlyn) Newcomer, Derek Newcomer, Bryce Armstrong, Nicholas Armstrong, Nathan Newcomer, Nicholas Newcomer, Fiona Newcomer, and Wyatt Newcomer. Surviving as well are nine great-grandchildren and his sister, Marge (Doug) Krallman of Elkhart. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Bob Newcomer.



Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola. There will also be one hour of visitation prior to the 11:00 am Funeral Service on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Osceola Grace Church, 58343 South Apple Road, Osceola, Indiana. Cremation will follow and Larry will be laid to rest at a later time.



Larry was employed for many years as a carpenter and millwright at the CTS Corporation for 24 years and Bayer (Miles Laboratory) for 22 years in Elkhart before retiring at the age of 63.



He was an avid sports fan, and loved to fish, play golf, and follow the Chicago Cubs. Larry also had the opportunity to play fast pitch softball with his three sons for many years in the Elkhart leagues.



Most of all, Larry was a dedicated husband, dad, and “Paw” to his grandkids. He will be fondly remembered for his outgoing nature, fun loving spirit, and passion to help others in their time of need.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elkhart County Down Syndrome Support Group, PO Box 1224, Goshen, Indiana 46527. To leave an online condolence for the Newcomer family, or to view Larry's online video tribute, please visit our website at www.CruzFamilyFH.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 28, 2019