Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Burial
Following Services
Fairview Cemetery
Mishawaka, IN
Larry D. Wharton Sr.


1949 - 2019
Larry D. Wharton Sr. Obituary
Larry D. Wharton Sr.

May 1, 1949 - Oct. 22, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Larry D. Wharton Sr., 70, of South Bend, IN, passed away at 1:01 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Memorial Hospital E.R. Larry was born on May 1, 1949 in Sacramento, CA, to Gaylen and Evelyn (Chadwell) Wharton. Larry is survived by his wife, Melba Wharton; their children, Frances Hayes, Peter A. Wharton, Larry D. Wharton Jr., Nicole M. Grover, Melissa M. Wharton, Chris Clayton, Tammy Rocha, Angela Holland, Bobby McHan Jr., David Cadwallader, and Destiny Collins, 36 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, two sisters, Susan Roberts of Jacksonville, FL and Evelyn Schwartzkopf of Kankakee, IN; and a brother, Billie Wharton of Jacksonville, FL. Larry was a Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving in the Vietnam War and he was a tow truck driver for Herbs Towing for over 20 years. Larry enjoyed his Pool League playing for Kelly's Misfits.

Visitation for Larry will be on Monday, October 28, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, where a Funeral service will begin after the visitation at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka where V.F.W. Post #360 will conduct Military Honors.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 25, 2019
