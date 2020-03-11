|
Larry Darnell Topps
May 10, 1954 - March 8, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Larry Darnell Topps was born on May 10, 1954 to Roosevelt Topps and Odesta (Hamilton) Middlebrook in South Bend, IN. Larry went home to be with the Lord on March 8, 2020 at 6:20am.
Larry was a member at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church for 30 years where he served in the capacity of a Trustee. He attended church services and Bible study faithfully and had a strong faith in God. He taught his children and grandchildren to lean and depend on Jesus in their everyday life.
Larry graduated from LaSalle High School in June 1972 and attended Indiana Technical Institute where he studied electronics. After he graduated college, he was hired at IBM immediately, where he worked for 42 years before retiring in May of 2016. Shortly after he graduated college he was introduced to his beautiful bride, Gloria (Price) Topps, to whom he was wed for 40 years and who preceded him in death in January 2018. Since the moment he laid eyes on Gloria, he never left her side. Their marriage was one-of-a-kind and one that demonstrated a bond that was admirable to many. In fact, the neighborhood jokes were that they were like the “Huxtables,” in comparison to the famous TV show, The Cosby Show.
Larry lived a full life and had a broad impact on many which was evident by the love of his family, and by the number of friends, neighbors, children's friends, and whomever he came in contact with.
Larry's hobbies included cooking/barbequing for a host of people and spending time with his family and grandkids, when he would pack snacks in the grandkids' backpacks to take home. He was also an avid reader and collected a large library of mystery and thriller novels. He was VERY meticulous about keeping all of his cars clean, even from the very first car which was a 1962 white Chevy with the black rag top, to a pretty red Cadillac. He recently purchased a beautiful 1963 egg shell blue Studebaker and he spent a great amount of time customizing it just the way he wanted it -- only complete when his custom plate was placed on the Studebaker with the initials “LT.”
Larry is survived by his father, Roosevelt Topps, mother, Odesta Middlebrook, daughter, Dionna Topps, son, Dorian (Bridgette) Topps, sister, Deborah Topps, brother, Glenn Topps of Atlanta, GA, stepsister, Barbara (Melvin) Easton, all of South Bend; and a beloved family friend, Rhonda Blount, also from South Bend. Larry is also survived by five grandchildren: Dominick Topps (20), Quinn Topps (9), Sophia Woods (9), and twins Brock and Blake Topps (7), as well as a host of other family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 1232 E. Bronson St., South Bend, IN. Pastor Barry Spencer will officiate. Graveside service and burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the church. Palmer Funeral Home, Guisinger Chapel is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 11, 2020