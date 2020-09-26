Larry De Langhe
Dec. 18, 1944 - Sept. 23, 2020
BREMEN, IN - Larry Levon De Langhe, 75, of Bremen, passed away at 7:46 pm, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in his home. Larry was born on December 18, 1944 to the late Charles and Ethel (Kilian) De Langhe. He is survived by his wife, Edith (Vaughn) of Bremen and her daughter, Stephanie Koblick of Mishawaka; two children, Kelley (Steve) Hall of Bremen and Jeffrey De Langhe of South Bend; two grandchildren, Erin (Hayden) Hollenbaugh and Matthew Hall; and one great-granddaughter, Margot. He is also survived by a sister, Norma Ross of Plymouth; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Dale and Ronald; and a spouse, Thelda (Kline) De Langhe. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 pm, Monday, September 28, 2020 in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in the funeral home with Pastor Ed Friberg officiating. Cremation will take place and burial of ashes will be held later in Bremen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to Hoosier Old Wheels, 1256 Lincoln Hwy., Bourbon, IN 46504 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
.