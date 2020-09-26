1/1
Larry De Langhe
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry De Langhe

Dec. 18, 1944 - Sept. 23, 2020

BREMEN, IN - Larry Levon De Langhe, 75, of Bremen, passed away at 7:46 pm, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in his home. Larry was born on December 18, 1944 to the late Charles and Ethel (Kilian) De Langhe. He is survived by his wife, Edith (Vaughn) of Bremen and her daughter, Stephanie Koblick of Mishawaka; two children, Kelley (Steve) Hall of Bremen and Jeffrey De Langhe of South Bend; two grandchildren, Erin (Hayden) Hollenbaugh and Matthew Hall; and one great-granddaughter, Margot. He is also survived by a sister, Norma Ross of Plymouth; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Dale and Ronald; and a spouse, Thelda (Kline) De Langhe. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 pm, Monday, September 28, 2020 in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in the funeral home with Pastor Ed Friberg officiating. Cremation will take place and burial of ashes will be held later in Bremen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to Hoosier Old Wheels, 1256 Lincoln Hwy., Bourbon, IN 46504 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Mishler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mishler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mishler Funeral Home
2030 Indiana 331
Bremen, IN 46506
(574) 546-2861
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mishler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved