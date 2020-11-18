Larry Dean Riley



June 27, 1940 - Nov. 14, 2020



OSCEOLA, IN - Larry Dean Riley, age 80, of Osceola, died at 1:15 pm, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Creekside Village, Mishawaka. He was born June 27, 1940 .



Surviving is his wife, Rebecca Ann Riley; son, Troy (Michelle) Riley of Elkhart; stepdaughters, Jacqueline Dickson of Rushville and Anette (Brett) Ratliff of Knightstown; two grandchildren and four great-granddaughters, a step-grandson, and a step-great-grandson.



Family and friends my call from 5-7, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa and for 1 hour prior to the funeral service which will begin at 10:00 am, Thursday, Nov. 19 at the funeral home.





