Larry E. Miller
Nov. 1, 1972 - Aug. 18, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Larry E. Miller, Jr., 47, of South Bend, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Niles.
Larry was born on November 1, 1972 in South Bend to Larry and Carolyn (Smole) Miller.
He is preceded in death by his father, Larry, Sr.
On January 3, 2020 Larry married Nancy D. Cambron in South Bend.
Even though they were officially married this year, Larry and Nancy have shared their life together for 26 years.
Larry is survived by his mother, Carolyn Jean Miller of Niles, his wife Nancy and their daughter, Regan N. Miller of South Bend.
Larry was a tanker truck driver for Brenner Oil Company for 15 years. Larry would make sure he was home after work in time so that he and Regan could watch the Price is Right together. They would also watch cooking shows which led to Larry becoming the cook of the family. He would try out new recipes to cook, bake, and BBQ for his family. Larry also enjoyed building and flying RC Airplanes. All who knew Larry were familiar with his love of NASCAR, model planes, old World War II items, and that he was a dedicated hard-working wonderful provider and father.
An outside gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St., Niles from 1:00pm to 3:00 pm.
Online condolences, stories, and photos may be shared with the family at www.halbritterwickens.com
