Larry Edward Guyton



July 2, 1949 - Sept. 1, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN - Surviving is his wife Eileen along with Larry's son, Jeff (Meredith) Guyton and his wife Meredith of Niles, MI; his stepson, Larry Beck of Tucson, AZ; his grandchildren, Elle and Tate Guyton; his step-granddaughter, Meghan Beck; and his siblings, Sharon (Mike) Geyer and Carol (Mike) McCall.



A Celebration of Larry's life will be held at 2pm Sun., Sept. 27, 2020 at the Knollwood Country Club in Granger. Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Osceola is assisting with arrangements.



In his memory, donations may be made to the Vineyard Church, Mishawaka.





