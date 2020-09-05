1/1
Larry Edward Guyton
1949 - 2020
Larry Edward Guyton

July 2, 1949 - Sept. 1, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Surviving is his wife Eileen along with Larry's son, Jeff (Meredith) Guyton and his wife Meredith of Niles, MI; his stepson, Larry Beck of Tucson, AZ; his grandchildren, Elle and Tate Guyton; his step-granddaughter, Meghan Beck; and his siblings, Sharon (Mike) Geyer and Carol (Mike) McCall.

A Celebration of Larry's life will be held at 2pm Sun., Sept. 27, 2020 at the Knollwood Country Club in Granger. Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Osceola is assisting with arrangements.

In his memory, donations may be made to the Vineyard Church, Mishawaka.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Knollwood Country Club
Funeral services provided by
Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1109 Lincolnway West
Osceola, IN 46561
574-674-8460
