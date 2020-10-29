Larry Eytcheson
Jan. 17, 1958 - Oct. 24, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Larry J. Eytcheson, 62, South Bend resident, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. He is survived by three daughters, Christina Eytcheson, Linda Eytcheson, and Amber Eytcheson.
Graveside services and burial will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Fulton Cemetery, IN-25, Rochester, IN.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, IN, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Online condolences can be left for the Eytcheson family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
