Larry G. Hensel, Sr.



Aug. 14, 1940 - March 19, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Larry G. Hensel, Sr., 78, of Mishawaka, IN, entered into God's loving arms at 2:42 am in the morning on March 19, 2019, at his residence surrounded by family. Mr. Hensel was born to the late Helen and Corydon Hensel on August 14, 1940 in Mishawaka, IN. On June 10, 1961, he married the former Elsie Hale in South Bend, IN. She survives.



Mr. Hensel is also survived by 2 sons, Larry Jr. and Scott Hensel both of Mishawaka, IN; a brother, Dennis (Yvonne) Hensel of Niles, MI; 6 grandchildren, Kayla, Dustin, Cheyanna, Brittney, Dylan, and Jaedon of Mishawaka, IN; and 2 great-grandchildren, GraceLynn and Mila. He was preceded in death by a sister, Aletha Hensel; his father and mother; and another sister, Carol and her husband Wayne (Hensel) Vena. Mr. Hensel retired from being a laborer at Wheelabrator/Frye Corporation after 25 years of loyal service.



After retirement he became a jack or all trades in his favorite things such as restoring vintage cars and home improvements. Larry was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a man with a heart of gold who would lend a hand to anyone in need. He will truly be missed and was loved by everyone. The family will receive friends from 2-8pm on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka, IN. The Funeral Service will be held at 12 Noon with 2 hours visitation prior on Friday, March 22, 2019, with Chaplain John Schrock officiating at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at St Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, IN. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary