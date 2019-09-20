|
|
Larry Gene Katona
Dec. 11, 1945 - Sept. 17, 2019
BALDWIN, MI - Larry Gene Katona, age 73, of Baldwin, Michigan and formerly South Bend and Valparaiso, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019. He was born on December 11, 1945 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Alexander and Emma Katona. He was a Washington High School graduate and married the love of his life Phyllis Kay Barclay on November 11, 1965. He retired from Portage, IN U.S. Postal Service where he worked as the Assistant Postmaster General. In his free time he enjoyed working with his lathe and milling machine in his work shop and riding his dune buggies, Jeep, and red farm tractor.
He is survived by his wife of 54 yrs., Phyllis Kay Katona; daughter, Kelly Mitchell; son, Kevin Katona and many other loving family members and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Kevin Lee Katona, Jr.; three brothers, Alex, Robert and LeRoy and his sister, Marilyn Hergerfeld.
Per Larry's wishes he will be cremated. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. Call (219)762-3013 or visit online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 20, 2019