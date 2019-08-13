|
Larry J. Swiatkowski
Nov. 27, 1942 - Augusts 11, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Larry J. Swiatkowski, residing in South Bend, passed away peacefully at 6:00 a.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019 in his home, with his loving family by his side. He was 76 years old. He was born November 27, 1942 in Chicago, IL, a son of the late John C. & Jennie E. (Lewandowski) Swiatkowski, and has lived in South Bend since 1971, coming from Jones, Michigan.
On August 28, 1971, at the Crest Manor Church of the Brethren, Larry was united in marriage to Bonnie J. Guisinger. Along with his loving wife Bonnie of nearly 48 years, Larry is survived by his daughter, Diane Wilson of Niles, MI; and his three sons, Daniel Lawrence (Shauna) Swiatkowski of Niles, MI, Eric J. (Sonya) Swiatkowski of New Carlisle, IN, and Shaun Swiatkowski of South Bend. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Arlene (Virg) Erischele of Three Rivers, MI and Elaine Hunsberger of Royal Center, IN.
Larry retired in 2006 as a Shipping Specialist with Johnson Corp. in Three Rivers, Michigan where he worked for 25 years. He also worked for the Cassopolis Police Dept. for 8 years. He served as a Boy Scout leader for 20 years and was Assistant Scout Master. He coached hockey and Little League when his boys were younger and was a member of the Nation Rifle Association. Most of all, Larry lived for fishing and hunting.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 16, at the Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan St., South Bend. Rev. Greg Crump will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 15, at the funeral home, and one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Expressions of sympathy on behalf of Mr. Swiatkowski may be offered to the National Rifle Association, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030. Online condolences to the family may be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 13, 2019