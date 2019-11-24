Home

Larry J. Vance


1944 - 2019
Larry J. Vance Obituary
Larry J. Vance

July 24, 1944 - Nov. 1, 2019

KANNAPOLIS, NC - Larry J. Vance, 75, of Kannapolis, North Carolina, and formerly of Granger, died November 1, 2019 with his loving wife Betty by his side. He is preceded in death by his parents, James & Avis (Hunt); lovely wife, Sharon (Schmeltz); daughter, Tina Turnock and grandson, Bryan Turnock.

Larry was born July 24, 1944 in Plymouth, IN. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from Honeywell Corp. Larry enjoyed doing home improvement projects when he wasn't working, which continued into his retirement years.

Larry is survived by wife, Betty (Pratt); sister, Karen Constable; daughters, Pamela Stuck (Todd VanKirk) & Angelic Dale (Kevin); stepdaughters, Melissa Wright & Mindy Paszli, and numerous grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019
