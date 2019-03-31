Larry Joe Reske



Oct. 20, 1949 - March 24, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Larry Joe Reske, 69, of West 15th Street, Mishawaka, Indiana, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was born on October 20, 1949 in Niles, Michigan to Gus and Carrie (Vandenburg) Reske both of whom preceded him in death. Larry graduated in 1967 from Niles High School. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War. He was a fork lift driver and welder for many years until his retirement. He loved hunting, fishing, and riding his Harley. He is survived by the love of his life and fiance', Marie Bowman along with his son, Craig & Karie Reske of Niles, Michigan, and stepson, Eric (Starla) Bowman; five grandchildren, Justin & Maddie Reske, Deric, Kyla, and Kaylin; and his three sisters, Linda Ellis of Sault St. Marie, Michigan, Cindy Borich of Osceola, and Sharron Riefel who passed in 2012. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. A memorial visitation for Larry will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana from 12:00pm until 2:00pm. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka at a later date. The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to The Parkinson's Disease Foundation or the Alzheimer's Foundation.