Larry K. Weaver
July 15, 1938 - Feb. 14, 2020
OSCEOLA, IN - Larry K. Weaver, 81, from Osceola, went to be with the Lord on February 14, 2020.
Larry was born the 2nd child to Wiler and Mona Weaver of Shipshewana. He graduated from Shipshewana-Scott in 1956 and Taylor University in 1960. He married the love of his life, Shirley (Sierzan) in August 1960 and began his 35-year career in education. Larry was a 5/6 grade teacher at LaSalle and Principal at South Side and North Side elementary schools in Mishawaka. Larry enjoyed early retirement with involvement in the Michiana Mustang Club as both a car owner and a judge, was a volunteer red coat at Elkhart General Hospital and Meals on Wheels, and traveled with the Red Cross to Louisiana with help after Hurricane Katrina.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Wiler and Mona (Murray) Weaver. He is survived by his wife, Shirley and daughters, Brenda (Weaver) Butterfield and Kim (Weaver) and husband Bert Mays. He has four grandchildren, Matthew Riffell, Kristen Bean, Kyle Mays, and Austin Mays and four great-grandchildren. Larry is also survived by his sister, Sharon (Weaver) Bowen of Shipshewana and brothers, Maurice Weaver of Shipshewana and Franklin Weaver of Granger.
The family will receive calls of condolence at the CHAPEL HILL FUNERAL HOME, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561 on February 21 from 4-6 pm. A Celebration of Life for Larry will be held at the Osceola United Methodist Church on February 22 from 9-10am. A private graveside ceremony for his immediate family will follow in White Pigeon, MI. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Larry's memory to the Center for Hospice Care in Elkhart.
Condolences for the family may be made at www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020