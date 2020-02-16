Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry K. Weaver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry K. Weaver Obituary
Larry K. Weaver

July 15, 1938 - Feb. 14, 2020

OSCEOLA, IN - Larry K. Weaver, 81, from Osceola, went to be with the Lord on February 14, 2020.

Larry was born the 2nd child to Wiler and Mona Weaver of Shipshewana. He graduated from Shipshewana-Scott in 1956 and Taylor University in 1960. He married the love of his life, Shirley (Sierzan) in August 1960 and began his 35-year career in education. Larry was a 5/6 grade teacher at LaSalle and Principal at South Side and North Side elementary schools in Mishawaka. Larry enjoyed early retirement with involvement in the Michiana Mustang Club as both a car owner and a judge, was a volunteer red coat at Elkhart General Hospital and Meals on Wheels, and traveled with the Red Cross to Louisiana with help after Hurricane Katrina.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Wiler and Mona (Murray) Weaver. He is survived by his wife, Shirley and daughters, Brenda (Weaver) Butterfield and Kim (Weaver) and husband Bert Mays. He has four grandchildren, Matthew Riffell, Kristen Bean, Kyle Mays, and Austin Mays and four great-grandchildren. Larry is also survived by his sister, Sharon (Weaver) Bowen of Shipshewana and brothers, Maurice Weaver of Shipshewana and Franklin Weaver of Granger.

The family will receive calls of condolence at the CHAPEL HILL FUNERAL HOME, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561 on February 21 from 4-6 pm. A Celebration of Life for Larry will be held at the Osceola United Methodist Church on February 22 from 9-10am. A private graveside ceremony for his immediate family will follow in White Pigeon, MI. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Larry's memory to the Center for Hospice Care in Elkhart.

Condolences for the family may be made at www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -